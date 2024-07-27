Lifetime contribution award presented to Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Chennai, Jul 27 (PTI) Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh was on Saturday conferred the Lifetime Contribution Award by Dr Mohan's Diabetes Group of Institutions in recognition of his exemplary dedication to advancing diabetology and improving diabetes care and for his services to the nation.

The Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre (DMDSC) Award was presented at the eleventh edition of Dr Mohan's International Diabetes Update which was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Science and Technology & Ministry of Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh.

Appreciating the efforts taken by Dr Mohan's Diabetes Group of Institutions Singh said the entire team of Madras Diabetes Research Foundation led by Dr Mohan, chairman, placed India on the world map of diabetes research.

"I am sure this conference serves as a crucial platform for advancing diabetes healthcare through in-depth knowledge sharing and interdisciplinary collaboration,” the Minister said.

In addition to the award ceremony, the conference saw the launch of the second edition of Dr Mohan's Atlas of Indian Foods and the seventh edition of Dr Mohan’s Handbook of Diabetes Mellitus.

The updated atlas offers essential nutritional data for diverse Indian foods, enhancing dietary research and assessment. The Diabetes handbook remains an invaluable resource for healthcare professionals, providing up-to-date insights to advance their diabetes management practices, a release said.

The eleventh edition of the conference saw the participation of more than 160 faculty members from across the globe sharing and discussing their insights on diabetes care and management.

Recent research insights and trends on various topics like prevention and treatment of Diabetes, GLP-1 inhibitors, Diabetes and nutrition, sexual dysfunction linked to Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes, elderly care and Diabetes linked to obesity, etc. were discussed.

Workshops on insulin management and foot care followed by panel discussions were held.

Dr V Mohan, organising chairman, Diabetes Update and Chairman of Dr Mohan's Group of Diabetes Institutions, Dr R M Anjana, MD of Dr Mohan's Group of Diabetes Institutions, and Dr Ranjit Unnikrishnan, vice-chairman of the institution, were among those who spoke.