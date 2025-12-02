Lift CBI probe order in Karur stampede, permit SIT investigation: Tamil Nadu govt to SC

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government has urged the Supreme Court to lift its October 13 order directing a CBI probe into the Karur stampede in which 41 people were killed and permit an investigation by the SIT constituted by the Madras High Court.

The local police and the Special Investigation Team are fully competent to conduct a "fair, thorough, and impartial investigation" and no exceptional circumstances exist to direct central agency intervention, the state government said in a reply filed before the apex court. The state government submitted that the October 13, 2025 interim order directing a CBI probe under the monitoring of three-member supervisory committee has "virtually allowed the writ petition" even before notice on maintainability could be decided.

The stampede on September 27 during a rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay claimed 41 lives and left over 60 injured.

According to the state government, the allegation of negligence or dereliction of duty on part of the Karur district administration and the police authorities is wholly baseless and devoid of merit.

"The records clearly establish that the district administration and police acted with utmost diligence, foresight, and compliance with all statutory and procedural safeguards. "A comprehensive 'bandobust' plan involving 606 Police personnel and Home Guards was implemented, supervised by senior officers including the Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, and the Superintendent of Police, Karur District. The venue selection, access routes, medical preparedness, and traffic management plans were all structured in conformity with the National Disaster Management Authority Guidelines," it said.

The Tamil Nadu government alleged that lead petitioner GS Mani has a record of filing politically motivated litigations, and the present petition is another attempt to use the judicial process for political narratives.

The top court had ordered a CBI probe into the stampede saying that the incident has shaken the national conscience and deserves a fair and impartial investigation.

The order was passed on a plea by actor-politician Vijay's TVK for an independent probe.

Suspending the directions for the appointment of SIT and a one-man enquiry commission, the apex court had asked Tamil Nadu to extend full cooperation to the officers of the central agency.

It also criticised Justice N Senthilkumar of the Madras High Court for entertaining petitions on incident, ordering an SIT probe and making observations against TVK and it members without making them a party to the case.