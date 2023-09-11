Lift collapse deaths in Thane: Bodies taken to Bihar for last rites

Thane, Sep 11 (PTI) A day after seven labourers were killed when a lift in an under-construction 42-story building collapsed in Ghodbunder Road area of Thane, several of their colleagues were waiting on Monday to take the bodies to their native Bihar for cremation.

Raman Kumar Das, who works at another site in Andheri in Mumbai, told reporters outside Thane civil hospital that all the deceased were from the same village in Samastipur in the eastern state and would join such works for Rs 150-200 per day.

"The seven who died were engaged in waterproofing the structure," he said even as friends of the deceased huddled in groups at the hospital.

The bodies were taken to their village in Bihar later in the day for last rites.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Thane unit chief Sanjay Waghule and his Shiv Sena (UBT) counterpart Kedar Dighe sought action against the builder.

They submitted memorandums to the police.

On Sunday. at around 7:30pm, the workers finished water-proofing work and had entered the lift at the 40th floor when the lift came crashing down and landed in P3 (third level of the underground parking). PTI COR BNM BNM