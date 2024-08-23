'Light and Shadows': Exhibition explores transformation of India's rural, urban landscapes

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) A new art exhibition, "Light and Shadows", offers a deep exploration of the dynamic transformation of India's rural and urban landscapes through the works of architect-turned-painter Ashwani Kumar.

The three-day exhibition, currently underway at Alliance Francaise, is a narrative of India's cultural evolution, captured in a collection of watercolours and oil paintings. It is curated by art curator Preeti Harit.

Kumar's work brings to life the interplay of ancient monuments and modern settlements, showcasing how the past and present coexist, sometimes in harmony and other times in stark contrast.

Through his use of light and shadow, Kumar creates a visual dialogue that not only highlights the beauty of India’s heritage but also its ongoing journey toward modernity.

"Art has always been my true calling, and 'Light and Shadows' is a culmination of my journey as both an architect and an artist. Through these paintings, I seek to capture the ever-changing landscapes of India, where tradition and modernity coexist, compete, and sometimes merge to create something entirely new.

"This exhibition is a tribute to the resilience and beauty of our cultural heritage," Kumar said in a statement.

It features a series of paintings that juxtapose ancient Indian monuments with contemporary structures, with each piece showcasing Kumar’s ability to blend bold brushstrokes with subtle details.

"Through Ashwani Kumar's artistic vision, we witness how the past and present constantly engage in a dialogue, shaping the future of our nation. This exhibition captures the essence of a country that is evolving yet deeply rooted in its rich heritage," the art curator said in a statement.

The exhibition will come to a close on August 25.