Light and sound show inaugurated at Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in PM hometown Vadnagar

Ahmedabad, Mar 24 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday inaugurated a light and sound show at the famous Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple at Vadnagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hometown in Mehsana district.

He also inaugurated a newly constructed 'yajna shala' (sacred place for fire sacrifices) at the temple, located around 125km from Ahmedabad, stated an official release.

Later, the CM held a high-level meeting in Vadnagar to review the progress of various development projects aimed at revitalising the historic city while preserving its rich cultural heritage through advanced technology, said the release.

To enable devotees visiting the Hatkeshwar Temple to gain a deeper understanding of its ancient history, the Gujarat Tourism Corporation Ltd has developed a state-of-the-art light and sound show at a cost of Rs 5.53 crore, it said.

After inaugurating the show, Patel offered prayers at the temple and said Vadnagar has become a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists, thanks to its heritage sites like the Archaeological Experiential Museum, Kirti Toran, Sharmishtha Lake, Tanariri Park, Buddhist Monastery, and Theme Park.

"Today, a remarkable new feature has been added to this attraction, a state-of-the-art light and sound show that narrates the legendary story of the ancient and renowned Hatkeshwar Mahadev," he said.

The CM said the show will engage devotees with the vibrant history of Hatkeshwar Mahadev, making their journey even more meaningful and spiritual.

The temple is one of Gujarat's prominent pilgrimage sites, having unparalleled religious and historical significance, he said.

The temple is believed to be the place where Lord Shiva emerged on the Earth from 'Pataal Lok' (a region below the Earth) and its ancient history is mentioned in 'Skanda Purana', a Hindu religious text. The temple, revered as the presiding deity of the Nagar community, holds a prominent place of faith worldwide.

The temple's ancient architecture is mesmerising, featuring a grand hall and intricate sculptures depicting the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu and scenes from the Pandavas' Aranya Vas (forest exile), captivating devotees with its divine artistry, stated the release.

The Prime Minister's hometown has emerged as a major attraction for tourists from across India and abroad, Patel said, adding people visiting Vadnagar gained insight into the town's historical and mythological significance.

The temple in Vadnagar is now the seventh pilgrimage destination in the state to host a light and sound show, said the release.

At the review meeting, a detailed presentation of development projects being carried out in Vadnagar by various state government departments, including tourism, urban development, and cultural activities, was made before the Chief Minister.

He was also informed that over 6 lakh tourists visited Vadnagar this year, said the release.

Details were provided regarding development of Vadnagar and Modhera circuit under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, heritage area development works, as well as Vadnagar's notable and archaeological sites, including the Prerna School campus, railway station development, transport hub and Kirti Toran, it said.

In the meeting, discussions were held regarding 16 completed projects and six ongoing ventures under the tourism department.

In the meeting, discussions were held regarding the tasks carried out by the urban development department, including development of heritage areas, construction of a transport hub, and cleanliness drive in Vadnagar.