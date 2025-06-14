Light and sound show on war heroes becomes big draw in Bhopal

Bhopal, Jun 14 (PTI) A light and sound show about war heroes of the Indian Army and the rich cultural heritage of Bhopal has become a major attraction in the city.

Conceptualised by Sudarshan Chakra Corps at Dronachal Military Station, the show, presented on weekends, combines cutting-edge technologies, immersive storytelling and mesmerising aesthetics.

The 25-minute show was dedicated to the citizens and children by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on April 25 and opened to the public on June 1, an official release stated.

Special screenings are also organised on national holidays. The show has seen an overwhelming response, it added. PTI LAL ARU