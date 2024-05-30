Light rain brings relief to Himachal, yellow alert issued for thunderstorms

Shimla, May 30 (PTI) Mid and higher hills of Himachal Pradesh experienced slight relief from scorching heat as light rain occurred in some places, bringing down the mercury by one to two degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperatures dropped marginally, with Una recording a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius compared to 46 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Neri was the hottest in the state with a temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius.

The local meteorological centre here issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated places over the next three days.

The Meteorological Centre, Shimla, has predicted rain at isolated places in mid-hills from May 31 to June 2 and in seven districts -- Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Kangra Mandi, Sirmaur and Solan -- from May 31 to June 5.

Meanwhile, Manali recorded 10 mm of rain, followed by Keylong with 5 mm, Kalpa with 3 mm, Shimla with 2 mm and Bhuntar and Sainj with 1 mm each, according to the weather office.

There was no significant change in minimum night temperatures, with Paonta Sahib and Neri recording lows of 35 degrees Celsius and 32.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.