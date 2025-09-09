Delhi air quality in moderate category with an AQI of 104

New Delhi: Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Tuesday, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, while the maximum is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

At 8.30 am, the relative humidity stood at 77 per cent.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was in the moderate category with a reading of 104 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".