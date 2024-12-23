Light rain, dense fog recorded in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 23 (PTI) Light rain, triggered by a western disturbance, was logged in several parts in Rajasthan over the past 24 hours, accompanied by dense fog at some places, the meteorological department said on Monday.

Rainfall ranging from 1 mm to 10 mm was logged in several areas including Ganganagar, Churu, Bikaner, Anupgarh, Taranagar (Churu), Pilani (Jhunjhunu), it said.

Fog prevailed at many places of western Rajasthan with Alwar recording the lowest minimum temperature at 7.4 degrees Celsius, the department added.

A fresh western disturbance is expected to become active on Thursday and Friday and its effect will be seen in Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions and Shekhawati region, it said.

The weather office also said that there is a possibility of rain at some places during the period. PTI SDA OZ OZ