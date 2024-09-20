Light rain drenches parts of Himachal

Shimla, Sep 20 (PTI) Light rain was recorded in some parts of Himachal Pradesh till early on Friday, with Bharmour in Chamba district registering the highest precipitation, the local Met office said.

Bharmour received 10 mm rainfall, followed by Kukumseri at 4.6 mm, and Manali, Keylong and Dharamshala at 1 mm each between 5:30 pm on Thursday and 8:30 am on Friday.

The State Emergency Operation Centre had on Thursday said 37 roads were closed and 57 power supply schemes disrupted due to the rain.

The local Met office has also issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on September 25-26.

The state's rainfall deficit stands at 19 per cent during the ongoing monsoon season. Himachal Pradesh has received 573.4 mm rainfall between June 1 and September 20 against a normal of 705.5 mm.

Officials said 174 people died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon till Thursday while 31 were missing.

The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,331 crore, they said. PTI BPL SZM