Light rain, dust storm likely in Delhi; max temp likely to reach 45 deg C

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said while predicting light rain and dust storm later in the day.

Delhi's primary weather station Safdarjung observatory on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius, the highest in 79 years.

It was 46.7 degrees Celsius on June 17, 1945.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky and heatwave conditions with possibility of dust storm or thunderstorm and very light rain accompanied with gusty winds today.

On Wednesday evening, there was a sudden change in weather with drizzle in some parts of the city.

The maximum temperature is likely to reach 45 degree Celsius. The humidity level was 36 per cent at 8.30 am.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'poor' category with a reading of 236, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.