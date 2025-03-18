Light rain expected in parts of Rajasthan under new western disturbance

Jaipur, Mar 18 (PTI) Light rain is expected in many areas of northern Rajasthan in the coming days due to the effect of a new western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

According to the MeT department, due to the effect of a new weak western disturbance, cloudy weather is likely once again on March 20, and light rain is expected at some places with thunder in the northern parts of the state.

During this time, light rain and strong winds are likely to occur at some places in the Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions.

From March 21, the weather is expected to remain mainly dry in most parts for the next 4-5 days. The maximum temperature is likely to increase by 2 to 3 degrees in the next 2-3 days.

The maximum temperature in the state on Tuesday was recorded at 36.9 degrees Celsius in the border area of Barmer.