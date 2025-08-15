Light rain greets Delhi on 79th Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Delhi woke up to light rain on the 79th Independence Day on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast overcast skies during the day. The minimum temperature is expected to settle between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius and the maximum between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from the historic Red Fort, where he will unfurl the national flag and address the nation. The theme for this year's celebrations is 'Naya Bharat'. PTI MHS DIV DIV