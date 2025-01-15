Light rain, hailstorm expected in many areas of Rajasthan: MeT dept

Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) Light rain and hailstorm is expected in many areas of Rajasthan amid the prevailing cold wave, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 3.8 degrees Celsius in Sangaria in the last 24 hours.

Light rain is expected in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Kota divisions on January 15 and 16 due to the effect of a new weather system, the Meteorological Department said.

Hailstorm may also occur at some places.

Advertisment

Dense fog was witnessed in some parts of the state on Wednesday morning.

The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 3.8 degrees Celsius in Sangaria, 4.2 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 4.3 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 5.4 degrees Celsius in Churu, 5.7 degrees Celsius in Sirohi, 6.3 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur, 6.4 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, 7.5 degrees Celsius in Dausa, 8.5 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer and 8.6 degrees Celsius in Phalodi. PTI AG AS AS