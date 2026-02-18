Light rain in Delhi, maximum temperature settles at 21.1 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Light drizzle brings down the temperature in various parts of Delhi on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature settling at 21.1 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported.

From 8.30 am the previous day till 5.30 pm on Wednesday, Safdarjung recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall, Palam 2.1 mm, Lodi Road 0.7 mm, and Ayanagar 0.9 mm, according to the IMD. The maximum temperature at Safdarjung was 21.1 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees Celsius lower than normal. Palam recorded 20.3 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees below normal, while Lodi Road recorded 20.6 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees below average.

The Ridge observatory registered a maximum of 20.2 degrees Celsius, 2.9 notches below normal, and Ayanagar recorded 19.5 degrees Celsius, 3.8 notches below average, the IMD added.

The IMD had forecast a generally cloudy sky, with the possibility of brief, light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas. A yellow alert was issued for Delhi, signalling the expectation of severe weather conditions that may affect normal day-to-day activities.

Safdarjung also recorded a minimum temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees above the season’s average, the IMD said.

The IMD forecasted Thursday's temperatures to range between a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 13 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 214, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0-50 as 'good', 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'very poor', and 401-500 as 'severe'.