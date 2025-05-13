Light rain in Delhi; thunderstorms, gusty winds likely in several parts

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Light rain in the national capital brought a brief respite from the scorching heat on Tuesday evening as the weather department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds in parts of Delhi in the coming hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light to moderate rainfall accompanied by a thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds are likely to occur at several places across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 40.2 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature on Friday was 27.7 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees above the season’s normal, the IMD said.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 50 and 42 per cent during the day.

For Wednesday, the weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 40 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI NSM NB