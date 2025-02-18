Light rain in Jaipur, other parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) Light rainfall was witnessed in parts of Rajasthan, including the state capital Jaipur where the sky remained cloudy, on Tuesday due a fresh western disturbance, the Meteorological Department said.

Jaipur received 1.6 mm of rain, Vanasthali received 1.0 mm and Churu received 0.5 mm of rain till Tuesday morning.

Due to the effect of a fresh western disturbance, cloudy weather and light rain/drizzle is expected at some places in the western and northern parts of the state during February 18 to 20, the MeT Department said.

There is a possibility of light rain at some places in Bharatpur, Jaipur and Bikaner towards the end of the day. On Wednesday and Thursday, light rain may occur at some places in Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota, Bikaner and Jodhpur. PTI AG NB NB