Light rain in parts of Delhi, air quality 'moderate'

New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi and the national capital region received light rain on Saturday afternoon.

According to the India Meteorological Department, around 1 mm of rainfall was recorded in the city till 3 pm.

Central Delhi, Maharani Bagh, Mayur Vihar, Ghaziabad, and Noida were among the places that received light showers after a cloudy morning.

Relative humidity was recorded at 55 per cent at 8:30 am.

The minimum temperature was 24.3 degrees celsius, 2.2 notch below the season's average, the IMD said.

Earlier in the day, the department predicted a thunderstorm accompanied by rain. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 42 degrees Celsius.

The air quality at 9 am was recorded in the "moderate" category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 183, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.