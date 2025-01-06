Light rain in parts of Delhi, cold conditions persist

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Cold weather conditions persisted in Delhi on Monday with parts of the city receiving light rainfall and the mercury settling at a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The fog cover thinned out, improving morning visibility.

Najafgarh recorded 2.5 mm of rainfall, Pitampura 2 mm, Palam 1 mm and Pusa 0.5 mm between 5.30 am and 8.30 am, IMD data showed.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain throughout the day.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above the normal for this time of the year, at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

At 5.30 am, the visibility at Safdarjung and Palam was 300 metres, it said.

Dense fog in the capital reduced morning visibility to zero on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, leading to flight cancellations and diversions, and trains being delayed.

On Saturday, there was zero visibility for an unprecedented nine hours.

The IMD has issued a 'yellow' warning for dense fog.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 320 (very poor) at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday revoked curbs under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after the region witnessed a dip in air pollution levels owing to favourable meteorological conditions, especially improved wind speed.

However, restrictions under Stage 1 and Stage 2 of GRAP remain in place across Delhi-NCR.