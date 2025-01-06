Light rain in parts of Delhi, cold weather persists

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Cold weather conditions persisted in Delhi on Monday with parts of the city receiving light rainfall as the maximum temperature settled at 16.9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Pusa weather station recorded a high of 14.3 degrees Celsius, 4.7 notches below normal, it said.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius, 2.1 notches above the normal, at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

Delhi experienced light showers between 5.30 am and 8.30 am. Najafgarh received 2.5 mm of rainfall, Pitampura 2 mm, Palam 1 mm, and Pusa 0.5 mm, as per IMD data.

The minimum temperature stood at 9.6 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above the normal, with relative humidity ranging between 75 and 100 per cent during the day, the IMD said.

At 5.30 am, the visibility at Safdarjung and Palam was 300 metres, it said.

Dense fog earlier in the weekend had reduced visibility to zero on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, disrupting flights and train schedules.

On Saturday, visibility remained at zero for an unprecedented nine hours.

The weather office has predicted a mainly clear sky for Tuesday, with the predominant surface wind likely to blow from the northwest at speeds below 6 kmph in the morning.

Smog and moderate fog are expected in most places, with dense fog at isolated spots during the morning hours, the department added.

Wind speeds are expected to increase to 8-12 kmph during the afternoon but will decrease again to below 6 kmph in the evening and night, accompanied by smog or shallow fog during those hours.

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 335 (very poor), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday revoked curbs under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after the region witnessed a dip in air pollution levels owing to favourable meteorological conditions, especially improved wind speed.

However, restrictions under Stage 1 and Stage 2 of GRAP remain in place across Delhi-NCR. PTI NSM NSM OZ OZ