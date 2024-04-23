Light rain in parts of Delhi, IMD issues advisory

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Gusty winds swept the national capital as parts of Delhi received light rain on Tuesday, bringing respite to people.

Advertisment

The weather experienced a sudden change in the evening, with the maximum temperature settling a notch below normal at 36.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

It said strong winds pose a threat to plantations, horticulture and standing crops and warned that vulnerable structures and kutcha houses may suffer partial to minor damage.

"Residents are urged to stay indoors, secure windows and doors and refrain from unnecessary travel. Seeking safe shelter and avoiding tree cover are recommended to mitigate risks. Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops," the IMD said in its advisory issued before the rainfall began.

Advertisment

"A dust storm followed by a thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds, with speeds ranging from 40 to 70 kilometres per hour, is expected to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR within the next two hours," the weather office said.

During the day, the relative humidity oscillated between 28 per cent and 66 per cent.

For Wednesday, the weather office has predicted partly cloudy skies with strong winds during the day, with maximum and minimum temperatures predicted to settle around 37 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI NSM NSM SZM SZM