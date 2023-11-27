Light rain in parts of Delhi, min temp settles at 13.4 deg C

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Light rain and hail were received in parts of Delhi on Monday even as the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average while the mercury settled at 13.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) read 395.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good' , 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Humidity levels in the national capital oscillated between 61 per cent and 100 per cent on Monday.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of shallow to moderate fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI SLB RPA