Light rain in parts of eastern Rajasthan, Sikar records 3.8 deg Cel

Jaipur: Some places in eastern Rajasthan received light rain on Wednesday morning amid cold-wave conditions prevailing in the state, a spokesperson of the meteorological department here said.

He said dense fog and cold-day conditions were witnessed at some places of the desert state.

Dholpur recorded 1 mm rainfall, whereas light rain was recorded at isolated pockets.

With a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius, Sikar was the coldest place in the state. Phalodi recorded a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Bikaner and Jaisalmer (5 degrees Celsius each), Sirohi (5.3 degrees Celsius), Ajmer, Pilani, Karauli and Fatehpur (6.2 degrees Celsius each) and Eranpura Road (6.4 degrees Celsius).

Jaipur, the state capital, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius.