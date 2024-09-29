Light rain in parts of Himachal, 22 roads closed

Shimla: Light rains were witnessed in few parts of Himachal Pradesh and 22 roads are closed for vehicular traffic in the state, officials said on Sunday.

The highest number of ten roads was closed in Kangra, seven in Sirmaur, three in Mandi and two in Kullu district, as per the state emergency operation centre (SEOC).

According to the centre, 148 power supply schemes have been affected in the state.

Since Saturday evening, Palampur logged the highest rainfall of 13.6 mm, followed by 13.4 mm in Nahan and 9 mm in Dhaulakuan.

During this perid, light showers were recorded traces in Kangra and Neri.

The weather has been predicted to remain dry till October 5, as per the local meteorological department.

The rain deficit in the current monsoon season from June 1 till date was 18 per cent with the state receiving 597.9 mm rainfall against an average of 732.1 mm, the weather office said on Thursday.

Officials said that 186 people died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 27 till Friday evening, while 28 were missing.

The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,360 crore, they said.