Light rain in parts of Himachal, Met office issues alert for flash floods

Shimla, Jul 7 (PTI) Light rain was recorded in a few parts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, with the regional Met office issuing an alert for low-to-moderate flash flood risk in isolated parts of Shimla, Kangra and Chamba districts in the next 24 hours.

The Met office has also issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on July 10-11.

It also cautioned of damage to plantation, horticulture and standing crops, partial damage to vulnerable structures, minor damage to kutcha houses and huts due to strong winds and rain, disruption in traffic and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

In the 24 hours ended at 5 pm on Sunday, Rampur received 33 mm rainfall, followed by Sarahan (11 mm), Shimla (9 mm), Wangtoo and Jubbarhatti (8 mm each), and Chauri and Bajaura (5 mm each).

Visibility was reduced to a few metres at some places near Shimla while drivers faced trouble negotiating the roads on the Shimla-Kalka Highway.

The state's emergency operation centre said 41 roads -- 27 in Mandi, seven in Shimla, four in Sirmaur, two in Kullu and one in Kangra district -- were closed for traffic following torrential rain while 71 water supply schemes were affected.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 10.1 degrees Celsius while Bilapur was the hottest at 36.6 degrees. PTI BPL SZM