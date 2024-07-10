Light rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh, 28 roads shut

Shimla, Jul 10 (PTI) Light rain lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh, causing closure of 28 roads, officials said on Wednesday.

The State Emergency Operation Centre said that eight roads in Mandi, six in Shimla, five in Sirmaur, four in Kangra, three in Kinnaur and two in Kullu districts were closed in the morning.

It added that 19 transformers and 16 water supply schemes were also disrupted.

Baijnath received 32 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period, followed by Poanta sahib (18. 4 mm), Dhaulakuan (17.5 mm), Palampur (8.3 mm) and Dalhousie (8 mm).

The Met office in Shimla has issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on Thursday and Friday, and predicted a wet spell till July 15. It also cautioned of damage to plantation, horticulture and standing crops, partial damage to vulnerable structures, minor damage to kutcha houses and huts due to strong winds and rain, disruption in traffic and waterlogging in low-lying areas.