Light rain in parts of Himachal, thunderstorm likely in coming days

Shimla, May 20 (PTI) Light rain was witnessed in parts of Himachal Pradesh, the local Meteorological office said on Tuesday as it issued a “yellow” alert for thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds in eight districts on Thursday and Friday.

Rain and hail was reported in Kangra’s Palampur and light showers in state capital Shimla, it said.

In Kinnaur district, Nichar received 12 mm of rain, Sangla 11.4 mm, Kalpa 6 mm and Reckong Peo 3 mm.

In Lahaul and Spiti district, Kukumseri received 9.6 mm of rain and Keylong 1.5 mm while Naina Devi in Bilaspur recorded 2 mm of rainfall, the MeT office said.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms were witnessed in Kalpa, Jubbarhatti (Shimla) and Sundernagar (Mandi) and gusty winds in Kufri and Kotkhai.

There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures.

Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night, recording a low of 4.3 degree Celsius while Una was hottest during the day with a high of 39.6 deree Celsius.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts on Thursday and Friday. Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti will witness gusty winds during the same period, the MeT said. PTI BPL NB NB