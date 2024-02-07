Light rain in parts of Rajasthan due to effect of western disturbance

Jaipur, Feb 7 (PTI) Light rain was recorded in parts of Rajasthan due to the effect of western disturbance in the last 24 hours, official said on Wednesday.

Two mm of rain was recorded in Jaisalmer in the last 24 hours. Many places in Bikaner district also recorded rainfall, they said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 6.0 degrees in Sangriya, 6.5 degrees in Pilani, 7.0 degrees in Sikar and Karauli, 8.0 degrees in Fatehpur, 8.4 degrees in Ganganagar and 8.6 degrees Celsius in Churu.

The Meteorological Department has also forecast light rain in many districts, including Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Barmer, Ganganagar, Jodhpur, Nagaur and Ajmer, on Wednesday.

There was cloud cover in state capital Jaipur on Wednesday where the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius last night. PTI AG AS AS