Light rain in parts of Rajasthan, temperature likely to drop

Jaipur, Nov 5 (PTI) Light rainfall was recorded in several parts of Rajasthan over the past 24 hours due to a weather system, while the Meteorological Department has forecast dry conditions and a drop in temperature starting Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, light to moderate rain occurred at isolated places in the eastern parts of the state, while some areas in western Rajasthan also received light showers. The highest rainfall was recorded in Chhabra (Baran district) at 40 mm, the department said.

During the period, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34.1 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, while the minimum was 14.4 degrees Celsius in Churu, the weather office said.

The department predicts that from November 5 onwards, most parts of the state will experience dry weather for the next week. The impact of northerly winds is likely to cause a 3-5 degrees drop in minimum temperatures, leading to cooler mornings and nights across Rajasthan. PTI AG MPL MPL