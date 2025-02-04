Light rain in parts of Rajasthan under new western disturbance

Jaipur, Feb 4 (PTI) Several Rajasthan districts, including state capital Jaipur, received light rains under the impact of a new western disturbance, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Meteorological Department, the new system got activated Monday night, bringing drizzles in several districts. The weather is cloudy on Tuesday too.

According to officials, 3.4 mm rain was recorded in Ajmer, 2.0 mm in Baseri of Dholpur, 1.0 mm in Fagi of Jaipur and Chauth ka Barwara of Sawai Madhopur. Drizzle occurred at many places in Churu too.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am Tuesday, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Sangaria (6.7 degrees Celsius). It was 7.0 degrees Celsius in Lunkaransar, 8.4 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 8.6 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 8.9 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, 9.6 degrees Celsius in Bikaner. PTI AG TIR TIR