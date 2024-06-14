Light rain in parts of the Rajasthan bring respite from scorching heat

Jaipur, Jun 14 (PTI) Maximum temperature dropped by one to two degrees Celsius in parts of Rajasthan where Ganganagar recorded the highest temperature at 45.2 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Some places across the state also witnessed light rains. The department has predicted thunderstorm activity in western Rajasthan for the next three days and in eastern Rajasthan for the next four to five days.

The day temperature in Sangaria (Hanumangrh) was 44.4 degrees, Pilani recorded 43.9 degrees, Churu and Alwar recorded 43.8 degrees and Dholpur recorded 43.4 degrees.

Radheshyam Sharma, in charge of Jaipur Meteorological Center, said that in the last 24 hours, thunderstorms and rain were recorded at some places in the eastern parts of the state, while heat waves were recorded at some places in the northern parts.

He informed that during the last 24 hours, the maximum rainfall in the state was recorded in Bhainsrorgarh of Chittorgarh at 27 mm, 9 mm in Malpura of Tonk, 8 mm in Arai of Ajmer and 6 mm in Nathdwara of Rajsamand at 6 mm.