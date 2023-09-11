Light rain likely in city, air quality 'good'

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Humid conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 23.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 90 per cent. The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle at one or two places. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) at 10 am was recorded at 45.

Rain and cool winds on Sunday brought the minimum down by five notches in Delhi with the maximum temperature settling at 28.3 degrees Celsius and ensured that the national capital registered its best air quality of this year.

According to the Commission For Air Quality Management (CAQM), Delhi registered its best air quality of the year on Sunday.

Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index was in the 'good' category with a reading of 45 on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. PTI SLB DV DV