Light rain likely in Delhi, minimum temperature at 27 deg C

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 115 per cent.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 84 around 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''. PTI NIT CK