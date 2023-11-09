Light rain likely in Delhi on Friday; air quality 'severe'

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Generally cloudy sky with light rain is expected in Delhi on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

While the maximum temperature settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the city recorded a low of 15.5 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital on Thursday settled at 437, which falls in the "severe" category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

Relative humidity was recorded at 58 per cent, the weather department said.