Light rain likely in Delhi on Independence Day

New Delhi: The national capital is likely to witness a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain on the 79th Independence Day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.

According to the weather office, Friday will remain mostly overcast, with the maximum temperature likely to hover between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature possibly settling between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

The nation will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations from the iconic Red Fort.

The Prime Minister will unfurl the tricolour and address the nation from the ramparts of the monument. The theme for this year's celebrations is 'Naya Bharat'.

So far, no weather warnings or alerts have been issued for Friday.

In the last one week, the city has witnessed intermittent rainfalls, bringing some relief from humidity and also causing occasional waterlogging in low-lying areas.