Light rain likely in Delhi on Saturday; mercury settles below seasonal average

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The weather department has forecast a cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in Delhi on Saturday.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, 2.6 notches below the seasonal average.

The minimum temperature was 25.7 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notch above normal, with the relative humidity oscillating between 61 per cent and 48 per cent.

The weather department has forecast a cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Saturday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 151 at 4 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NSM RC