Light rain likely in higher reaches of Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 26 (PTI) The minimum temperature at most places in Kashmir settled above the freezing point, providing some relief to the residents from the intense cold conditions, officials said on Sunday.

Barring Pahalgam and Kupwara, the minimum in all other weather stations in the valley settled above the freezing point.

The officials said Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a minimum of zero degrees Celsius – up from minus 1 degree Celsius the previous night.

They said the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of 0.5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum in Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir, settled at a minimum of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag town registered a low of 1.5 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The tourist destination of Pahalgam in south Kashmir Anantnag district was the coldest recorded place in the valley at minus 1.8 degrees Celsius compared to minus 3.4 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The minimum in Kupwara town in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 0.7 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office has said the weather is likely to stay partly to generally cloudy with mainly dry weather on Sunday.

There are chances of light rain/snow at isolated to scattered places in the higher reaches of Kashmir from Monday till November 30, it said.