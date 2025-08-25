Light rain likely in parts of Delhi, says IMD

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast very light rainfall over parts of northwest, central and east Delhi in the next two hours.

The city recorded 13 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, the IMD said. Earlier in the day, showers were reported from several areas, including Kartavya Path, ITO, Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Chirag Delhi and Kalkaji.

The rain kept the mercury in check, with the maximum temperature settling at 28.6 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 23.9 degrees Celsius. However, humidity stood at 94 per cent at 5.30 am, leading to sultry conditions despite the showers.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the "satisfactory" category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 62, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".

The capital has witnessed cloudy skies, intermittent rainfall and fluctuating temperatures over the past few days, typical of the monsoon season.

The IMD has forecast a thunderstorm accompanied by rain on Tuesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 31 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI SHB MHS SHB MPL MPL