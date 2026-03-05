Light rain likely in parts of Jharkhand, mercury to rise

Ranchi, Mar 5 (PTI) Parts of Jharkhand are likely to experience light rains from March 7, an official said on Thursday.

Following the showers, the mercury is expected to rise further, he said.

"Jharkhand's southeast and eastern regions are likely to witness partial cloud and sporadic light rainfall between March 7 and March 9, triggered by an upper trough," Ranchi Meteorological Centre head Baburaj PP told PTI.

The trough is spread across Odisha and Bihar, he said.

It may increase the maximum temperature by two to three degrees Celsius, he added.

In the last 24 hours, Chaibasa recorded the highest temperature in the state at 36.4 degrees Celsius.

Daltonganj recorded 35.2 degrees Celsius, while Jamshedpur was at 35.1 degrees Celsius. State capital Ranchi recorded 30 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature is fluctuating between 11 and 17 degrees Celsius in the state.

Gumla recovered the lowest temperature at 11.4 degrees Celsius. PTI SAN SOM