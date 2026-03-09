Light rain likely in parts of Jharkhand till Wednesday

Ranchi, Mar 9 (PTI) Light rain is likely in parts of Jharkhand over the next two days, an official said on Monday.

The rain will be accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph and thunderstorms, he said.

Following the showers, the maximum temperature is expected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, he added.

On Tuesday, light rainfall is likely in the nine north-eastern districts. The next day, rainfall is likely in 12 districts, including the three south-eastern districts of West Singhbhum, Saraikela-Kharsawan, and East Singhbhum, the official said.

In the last 24 hours, Daltonganj in Palamu district recorded the highest temperature in the state at 35.5 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Chaibasa recorded 35.4 degrees Celsius, Jamshedpur 33.7 degrees Celsius, and the state capital, Ranchi, recorded 32.2 degrees Celsius.

Gumla recorded the state's lowest temperature at 16.9 deg Celsius. PTI RPS RPS SOM