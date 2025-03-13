Light rain likely in parts of Rajasthan from Thursday

Jaipur, Mar 13 (PTI) The Meteorological Department has predicted light rain in many areas of Rajasthan from Thursday.

Due to the effect of a western disturbance in the state from today, there is a possibility of light rain at some places in Bikaner and Jaipur divisions.

According to the Meteorological Center Jaipur, on March 14-15, there is a possibility of light rain at some places with thunderstorm in the afternoon in Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions and Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Nagaur.

On March 16, there is a possibility of light rain at some places in the northern parts of Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions and the weather is likely to remain mainly dry in most of the remaining parts.

In the next 48 hours, the maximum temperature in the state may fall by 2 to 3 degrees. On March 14, there is a possibility of relief from 'heatwave' as the maximum temperature in Barmer and surrounding areas.

During the 24 hours till Thursday morning, the weather in the state remained mostly dry. The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 40.6 degrees in Barmer, which is 5.9 degrees Celsius more than normal. PTI AG NB NB