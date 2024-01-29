Light rain likely in parts of Rajasthan in coming days

Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) Light rain is likely in parts of Rajasthan in the coming days due to the activation of western disturbances, a MeT department spokesperson said.

Advertisment

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Center, two western disturbances are likely to be active in the state one after the other in the coming days.

The first disturbance will be active from January 31-February 1, resulting in light rain in the northwestern and northern parts of the state.

The second western disturbance will be active on February 3-4. Due to its effect, light rain with thunder is expected at isolated places in Bikaner division, Shekhawati region and Jaipur division.

The weather in the southern parts of Rajasthan is likely to remain mainly dry in the coming days. There is also a possibility of dense fog at some places in the northern and western parts of the state in the next two days.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the state in the last 24 hours was recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius in Sirohi, 8.0 degrees in Sikar and Fatehpur, and 8.5 degrees Celsius in Pilani and Churu. PTI AG NB