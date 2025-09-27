Light rain likely in parts of Rajasthan: Met office

Jaipur, Sep 27 (PTI) A new weather system is expected to bring light rainfall at isolated places in Rajasthan over the next few days, the Meteorological Centre here said on Saturday.

It said the southwest monsoon has completely withdrawn from the state as of Friday, leaving the weather mainly dry in the last 24 hours.

According to the department, the withdrawal line of the monsoon on Saturday passed through Veraval, Bharuch, Ujjain, Jhansi and Shahjahanpur.

A depression over coastal Odisha was centred about 230 kilometres east of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh and is likely to move nearly westward, gradually weakening into a well-marked low pressure area in the next 24 hours.

Under its influence, parts of Udaipur and Kota divisions may witness light rainfall accompanied by thunder in the coming days, the Met department said.

During the last 24 hours, Pilani in Jhunjhunu recorded the state's maximum temperature at 39.3 degrees Celsius, while Sirohi reported the lowest at 16.9 degrees Celsius, it added.