Light rain likely in parts of Rajasthan, minimum temperature to drop

Jaipur, Nov 4 (PTI) The meteorological department here has predicted dry weather conditions across most parts of Rajasthan over the next week as the mercury is likely to drop by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius from November 5 due to the influence of northern winds, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, a western disturbance as a circulation system lies over northern Pakistan and adjoining areas, while another circulation system is currently located over Haryana and its nearby regions.

In the past 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder was recorded in some parts of Udaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Kota, and Jaipur divisions, the department said.

The highest rainfall of 55 mm was recorded in Deoli of Tonk district.

The MeT office said that on Tuesday, light to moderate rainfall with thunder is likely in isolated parts of Udaipur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions, while weather in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions is expected to remain mainly dry.