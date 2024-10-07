Light rain likely in parts of West Bengal during Durga Puja

Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) The weather office on Monday predicted light rain at a few places over southern West Bengal during Durga Puja.

A partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain was likely in some areas of Kolkata during the festival, which would begin on October 9 and continue till October 12 -- Vijaya Dashami.

In northern West Bengal, light to moderate rain was likely at some places during the festival, the Met Department said.

The maximum day temperature in Kolkata is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature will be around 25 degrees Celsius, it said. PTI AMR SOM