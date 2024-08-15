Light rain, overcast sky backdrop of Modi's I-Day speech

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) A cloudy sky, light rain, and high humidity greeted dignitaries and the general public at the Red Fort as they gathered there to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the 78th Independence Day.

The India Meteorological Department said that a generally cloudy sky will persist over Delhi until 11.30 am, with a likely brief spell of very light rain.

Despite moderate winds sweeping across the Red Fort's ramparts, high humidity caused some discomfort to many, who were seen cooling them with hand-held fans.

Temperature ranged from 29 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius.

A large number of attendees, including Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Mansukh Mandaviya, and Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, wore raincoats or covered their heads to stay dry. PTI GVS GVS VN VN