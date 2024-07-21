Light rain predicted in city

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, with the weather department predicting light rain during the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degree Celsius. The humidity was 98 per cent at 8.30 am.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the moderate category with a reading of 106 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. PTI BM DV DV