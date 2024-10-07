Light rain predicted in parts of Rajasthan for October 8,9

Jaipur, Oct 7 (PTI) Light rain is likely in some parts of Rajasthan in the next two days due to the effect of a western disturbance, a meteorological department said.

According to the Meteorological Center Jaipur, the weather is likely to remain mainly dry in most parts of the state on Monday Light drizzle has been predicted for some places in northwestern and northern parts of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday, due to the partial effect of a weak western disturbance. The weather will remain mainly dry in most of the remaining parts, it said.

Light showers were seen at some places in eastern Rajasthan in the last 24 hours with the weather remaining mainly dry in western Rajasthan, the weather office said.

Alwar logged the highest rainfall of 12.2 mm till 8.30 am on Monday and the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Dholpur at 38.5 degree Celsius.

PTI AG OZ OZ