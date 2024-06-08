Light rain recorded in parts of Rajasthan, maximum temperature at 42.9 degrees

Jaipur, Jun 8 (PTI) Light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds was recorded at some places in eastern Rajasthan on Saturday, a MeT department spokesperson said.

Maximum temperature was recorded 1 to 2 degrees less compared to Friday.

Maximum temperature was recorded at 42.9 degrees Celsius in Karauli followed by 42.7 degrees in Dholpur, 42.6 degrees in Jalore, 42.2 degrees in Alwar, 42.1 in Anta-Baran, 41.9 degrees in Barmer, 41.6 degrees in Churu and Banasthali, 41.5 in Jaisalmer and Chittorgarh, 41.4 degrees in Jodhpur, as per the MeT data.

Ajmer, Bhilwara, and Kota recorded 41.2 degrees each. Jaipur recorded 40.7 degrees Celsius.

The highest minimum temperature was recorded at 31 degrees in Alwar. PTI AG HIG HIG