Light rain, snow predicted in high hills, reaches of three Himachal districts

Shimla, Dec 4 (PTI) The Shimla Met Office on Thursday predicted light rain and snow at isolated places in the higher hills and reaches of three districts of Himachal Pradesh -- Chamba, Kangra and Kullu -- on Friday and Sunday.

It also issued a yellow alert for dense fog over and around some parts of the reservoir area of the Bhakra dam in Bilaspur district and over parts of the Balh valley in Mandi district during early mornings till Saturday.

Dry weather was observed in the state over the past 24 hours since Wednesday evening, but a cold wave persisted in the higher altitude and tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh.

Dense fog was observed over Bilapsur and Mandi, while moderate fog was seen in Sundernagar, the Met office said.

Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti was coldest in the night, recording a low of minus 7.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Kukumseri at minus 4 degrees, Samdho at minus 3.9 degrees, and Kalpa at minus 0.6 degree Celsius. Solan was the hottest during the day with a high of 23 degrees Celsius. PTI BPL PRK PRK